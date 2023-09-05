Chris Rock and Diplo hitchhike out of Burning Man festival

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Chris Rock and Diplo managed to hitchhike out of the disastrous Burning Man festival.



The actor and the DJ were among the revellers left stranded at the event in Nevada after torrential rain turned the desert site into a mud bath with officials ordering festival-goers to conserve food and water and shelter in place - however, it's now been revealed the celebrities were among those who managed to make it out as conditions started to improve after the weekend (02-03.09.23).



Diplo shared a video on Instagram of the pair making their exit - revealing they had to walk six miles through the mud before being offered a lift in the back of a pick-up truck. The musician captioned the clip: "A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick-up ... after walking six miles through the mud ... all Chris could think about was a f****** cold brew."



Diplo was attempting to leave the site so he could travel to Washington, DC for a gig there on Saturday night (02.04.23) and after a long, difficult journey he made it to the show.



The star added: "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in dc tonight and didn’t want to let y'all down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment."



He also later opened up about the experience in an interview with CNN, revealing Chris was scared about being stuck at the festival with dwindling supplies but Diplo is convinced the story will end up in one of the comedian's stand-up shows.



He explained: "For sure Chris is going to have a huge bit in his next special about Burning Man, because he was really bizarrely scared of what was going to happen. He thought there was going to be cannibalism a day later and didn’t know if people were going to run on our camp and steal our stuff."



Diplo added of his hitchhiking experience: "We had a good time in the back of the truck. We rode for about four miles into the city, and we sat in a bar for a while and hung out with people and found a ride to Reno. It was like the old times, you know, just caravanning across the country ... Then we found some hippies in the street that had a Sprinter van ... We just got in the back of the car, and we just drove for three hours and listened to some Neil Young and just drank some beers ...



"I somehow made the flight and I made the show. I have no idea how that happened, but then I went to my show in DC and had a great time."