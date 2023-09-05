219153
Drake tells fans he's 'single and ready to mingle'

Drake declared he's "single and ready to mingle" at a recent concert.

The 'Rich Flex' rapper was performing a concert in the US as part of his 'It's All a Blur Tour' when he provided the audience with a relationship status update.

Speaking onstage, he said: "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just don't have to feel guilty at all.

"Imagine if I was married to some sh**."

He added: "I'm so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle."

Recently, Drake - who has dated the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj - insisted he won't marry a fellow celebrity because famous people "aren't that intriguing".

The 36-year-old star opened up about his love life during an appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s 'The Really Good Podcast' in July, revealing he can't see himself ending up with a partner who is also in the public eye.

Drake made the admission after asking host Bobbi who she could see him marrying and after she chose Beyonce, the musician said: "OK, someone else, ’cause Beyonce’s married. Pick someone else. It doesn’t have to be someone famous … I probably will end up marrying someone that’s not famous. Famous people really aren’t that … aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing."

He went on to add: "I'm not really a celebrity chaser."

Drake has a five-year-old son, Adonis, with his former partner Sophie Brussaux, but he's never made it down the aisle and he admits he wouldn't be a very good husband while he's so focused on his career.

He explained: "It [marriage] seems like a thing of ancient times. I think I will eventually [get married]... I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority so then I wouldn't want to not be able to contribute as a partner … I don’t wanna get married ’cause I don’t wanna disappoint someone. And I’m not like Amish."

