Kevin Costner breaks silence on bitter divorce fight

Kevin Costner has broken his silence on his gruelling divorce fight – saying it feels “so bad.”



The ‘Bodyguard’ actor, 68, recently her child support payments for the three kids he shares with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, slashed, with a judge ruling he’s now to pay her $63,000 per month, and he has now described the fight as “horrible.”



He told Access Hollywood following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.



“It feels so bad. We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”



When the outlet asked whether Costner “still has love” for his estranged wife, he replied: “Of course.”



The Oscar-winning ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor stressed that he “wasn’t … laughing” about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand.



Baumgartner’s attorney had accused Costner of making more money than he previously stated, with him quipping, “We’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”



His remarks on Friday marked his first direct admissions about the breakup since Christine filed for divorce in May.