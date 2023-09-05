Kevin Costner has broken his silence on his gruelling divorce fight – saying it feels “so bad.”
The ‘Bodyguard’ actor, 68, recently her child support payments for the three kids he shares with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, slashed, with a judge ruling he’s now to pay her $63,000 per month, and he has now described the fight as “horrible.”
He told Access Hollywood following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.
“It feels so bad. We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”
When the outlet asked whether Costner “still has love” for his estranged wife, he replied: “Of course.”
The Oscar-winning ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor stressed that he “wasn’t … laughing” about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand.
Baumgartner’s attorney had accused Costner of making more money than he previously stated, with him quipping, “We’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”
His remarks on Friday marked his first direct admissions about the breakup since Christine filed for divorce in May.
Kevin Costner breaks silence on bitter divorce fight
'A horrible place to be in'
Kevin Costner has broken his silence on his gruelling divorce fight – saying it feels “so bad.”
More Entertainment News
- Tims launches retro apparelBusiness - 7:21 am
- Kourtney's hospital scareEntertainment - 7:11 am
- Cher never 'giving up'Entertainment - 7:08 am
- Drake ready to mingleEntertainment - 7:05 am
- Kanye banned for lifeEntertainment - 7:03 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]