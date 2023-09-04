219989
Entertainment  

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'

Stones new album

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press - | Story: 444933

The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005's “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London's Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Dog owner memes

Dog owner memes

Galleries | September 04, 2023

Anne Hathaway: I've been inspired by Gen Z

Showbiz | September 04, 2023

Smallest one bedroom in NYC

Must Watch | September 04, 2023

Mom and daughter plays restaurant

Must Watch | September 04, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | September 04, 2023


220193
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221351



214985