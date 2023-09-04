Adele could earn £1 million per night if she accepts new Vegas offer

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Adele could earn "close to £1 million a night" for a new run of Las Vegas shows.



The 35-year-old singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - opened her 'Weekends with Adele' concert series in Sin City towards the end of last year and the current spate of shows is due to come to an end in November, but bosses are reportedly "so desperate" to sign her up for another run that they will make her an offer she would find "difficult" to turn down.



A source told The Sun on Sunday' newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele has really loved performing in Vegas as it doesn’t take a toll on her family life and she still gets to see fans from all over the world. It’s also a lot less physically gruelling than a tour and means she can be a full-time mum from Monday to Friday. Bosses at Caesars Palace are desperate to sign her for another spate of gigs in the new year and are coming up with a deal she’ll find very difficult to refuse, closer to £1 million a night."



The insider went on to add if the 'Someone Like You' songstress - who follows in the footsteps of other industry legends like Celine Dion and Britney Spears with a Las Vegas residency - accepts the new offer, she will become the "highest-paid" musician on the strip but warned fans that it would potentially scupper any plans for a world tour.



The source said: "She’ll be the highest-paid female music star on the strip. It would make plans for a potential world tour even less likely, which would be a shame for many fans. But Adele wants to put her well-being and family first.



"She’ll be the highest-paid female music star on the strip. It would make plans for a potential world tour even less likely, which would be a shame for many fans. But Adele wants to put her wellbeing and family first."