Celine Dion 'doing everything' to overcome health troubles

Celine Dion is "doing everything to recover" after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.



The 55-year-old singer was diagnosed with the neurological disease in December 2022 - but Celine's sister Claudette has now revealed that her sibling is doing her best to overcome her health woes.



Claudette told Canada's HELLO! magazine: "She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman."



Celine has been experiencing spasms that are "impossible to control" and Claudette admits there's "little we can do to support her."



She said: "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles.



"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."



Earlier this year, Celine apologised to her fans after cancelling a string of concerts in Europe.



A statement on her website also confirmed that the singer was "working hard on her recovery."



The statement read: "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery.



"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.



"Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."



Celine also addressed the cancellations on X.



The award-winning star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx."