Selena Gomez reveals dating 'standards' - says she's not too high maintenance

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez has "standards" for anyone she dates.



The 31-year-old singer - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - has insisted that, contrary to popular perception, she's not "high maintenance" at all.



The brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1: "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn't [the same thing]."



On her new song, 'Single Soon', Selena says she's "a little bit high maintenance, but I'm worth a try."



The singer admits that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners.



She shared: "The line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me'. So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that's genuinely how I feel."



Selena wants her next boyfriend to be "cool."



She added: "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."



Last year, Selena revealed that she's prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of finding love.



The chart-topping star remains determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.



Selena told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."