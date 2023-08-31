Jessica Simpson's horror after one of her kids walked in on her during sex

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jessica Simpson was left red-faced when one of her kids walked in while she was having sex with her husband Eric Johnson.



The 43-year-old pop star/actress and her partner are parents to three children together - Maxwell, 11, Ace, nine, and Birdie, four - and she's revealed there was an embarrassing moment when one of the youngsters accidentally caught the couple getting intimate.



Speaking on 'Access Hollywood', Jessica confessed she's keen to keep the romance alive in her marriage, but they are having to be more careful. She explained: "It's good to keep the romance there even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard but he'll leave me little notes because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters and I'll be like 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later'. You have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you ... But our kids are so old. It’s, like, wow, they’re gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?”



When asked if any of the kids have walked in during sex, Jessica revealed: "Yeah it has [happened] but I think we're in denial about it as is the child. It’s not really been something that [they’ve] talked about. Although I have just have to fill my middle child in certain things but he luckily, he hasn't walked in. I think he would stand there and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ He would literally talk to us."



Jessica previously opened up about her sex life with Eric - who she married in 2014 - calling him her "sexual shaman". In an interview with 'Extra', she confessed: "With Eric, we connect mind, body, soul - it's a very spiritual experience … I call him my sexual shaman. For some reason sex is very healing with my husband."