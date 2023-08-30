Britney Spears is 'focusing on herself' after break-up

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears is "focusing on herself" as she prepares to release her memoir.



The 41-year-old pop star - who recently split from Sam Asghari - is set to release her eagerly-awaited memoir, 'The Woman in Me', in October and she's also been working on new music over recent weeks.



A source told Us Weekly: "The songs will be about freeing herself from negativity and unhealthy people."



Britney began dating Sam in late 2016 and the blonde beauty is now entering a "new chapter" in her life, following their recent break-up.



The insider said: "This is a new chapter for Britney in more ways than one."



By contrast, a second source has expressed concern for Britney's welfare.



The insider explained: "Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral, and the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts."



Sam previously cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.



However, Britney subsequently confessed that she was "a little shocked" by their break-up.



She said on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly."



Britney also thanked her fans for their support.



She said: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.



"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."