The Idol officially over after just one series in wake of fierce backlash

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'The Idol' won't be returning for a second series.



The controversial erotic mini-series starring Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp ended after five episodes instead of the originally scheduled six and had been met with fierce backlash, with some critics even describing the series as "torture porn" due to its explicit content.



And now, it's officially been announced that the show - which was created by 'Euphoria' writer Sam Levinson, Abel and Reza Fahim - will not be getting another season.



An HBO spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post's Page Six column: "'The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response.



“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”



The Weeknd admitted it was a "bumpy" ride after the series ended earlier than planned.



He wrote on Instagram at the time: "The finale.



"Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey."



The show followed Lily-Rose's pop star character Jocelyn, who turned to self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel) after having a nervous breakdown.



In the finale, she turned the tables on Tedros for his attempts to control her life and career.



Lily-Rose defended the sex scenes and insisted it was meant to be "provocative" and "polarising" despite the criticism.



She told Vogue Australia: "We know that we’re making something provocative, and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning.



"I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarising].”



Among its other controversies, ‘The Idol’ included a joke about convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex trafficking victims “s******* blood.”