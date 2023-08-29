Selena Gomez denies Single Soon is about The Weeknd

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez has denied her new song, 'Single Soon', is about The Weeknd.



The song is about plotting how to break up with an ex, however, the 31-year-old singer - who has also romanced Justin Bieber, 29, and 30-year-old Zayn Malik - insists it's not about the 'Double Fantasy' singer, whom she dated for 10 months between 2016 and 2017.



The lyrics include: “Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear. And the weekend’s almost here."



She goes on: “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.



"Might not give a reason why. We both had a lot of fun, time to find another one. Blame it all on feeling young.”



Commenting underneath Hollywood Life's article about some of her fans believing it to be aimed at the 33-year-old 'Idol' star, she wrote: “Couldn’t be more false."



'Single Soon' was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.



Selena had teased the track on social media, writing: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.



“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer."



It's the first taste of her upcoming album, for which Selena said she ditched "sad-girl songs" to have some "fun" with her new music.



The chart-topping star - whose last studio album was 2020's' 'Rare' - revealed she is switching things up with the overall mood of her next project.



Asked if more new tunes are on the way following the release of the single from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, 'My Mind and Me', Selena told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': “That’s accurate. “Finally.”



The actress had been recording in New York and teased: “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs.



“But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”