Adele collapsed to the floor backstage at Vegas residency with painful sciatica flare-up

Adele's painful sciatica saw the star collapse in agony backstage at her Las Vegas residency.



At the weekend, the 'Hello' hitmaker, 35, told the audience at her 'Weekends with Adele' concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she was taking to her seat because of the pain going down her leg from her lower back.



She said: “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica."



The British star went on to reveal that at a recent show, her team had to pick her up off the floor after a nasty flare-up.



She told them: “They picked my whole body up off the floor."



The candid star previously revealed to her Vegas audience that she had contracted a fungal infection because of her tight-fitting stage costumes.



The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer explained sweating under the lights while performing in Vegas had caused her to develop a skin condition commonly known as jock itch - which affects the upper thighs, buttocks and lower abdomen - because she spent so much time "sitting" in her own perspiration.



Speaking on stage in June, she said: "Obviously when I do my shows, I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it all fit me.



"And I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically, I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch.



"So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f*** I just told you that!'



"Talking of body acne, I have started weightlifting again like no one's business. And I am absolutely loving it."



The 'I Drink Wine' hitmaker also admitted she was left "a bit frightened" that she had damaged her voice after a four-hour karaoke session during a vacation to the Dominican Republic.



She said: "I got a bit frightened. I was hoarse. I didn't speak for two days afterwards.



"Another time I did an all-nighter, which I am too old to do now.



"I went to bed at 9am. And I can't do that anymore. It is fun to go out on a big one. But never again. I like to be in bed by 9pm and not am."



Adele was returning to the stage following a three-month break from her residency and she told the crowd she was thrilled to be back, though she'd been hit by an attack of nerves before stepping out on stage,



She said: "All week I had just been buzzing and right then I was stood right there (behind the curtain) and I s*** myself!



'We had a very long break, and I am gassed to be back. I was bored out of my brains. Somehow, I missed you. It is a lovely change. I genuinely love doing these shows and it is the highlight of my week. I was desperate to get back. It is a whole new meaning."