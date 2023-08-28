218662
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies aged 72

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the age of 72.

The musician was one of the founding members of the rock band and news of his passing was announced on his official X account on Friday.

A statement read: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side.

"Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end."

David Coverdale, his former Whitesnake bandmate, has already taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the guitarist.

Coverdale, 71, wrote on X: "Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with

"RIP, Bernie XXX."

He also shared a series of throwback photos of the guitarist, who starred in Whitesnake from 1978 until 1982.

Coverdale later added: "Good Morning, Afternoon and Good Evening, Wherever You Are On This Sad Day…Stay Safe and Well, Take Good Care Out There…and Know You Are Appreciated and Loved…

"Bernie…Once A Snake…Always A Snake…"

Marsden recorded five albums and a live album with Whitesnake. The guitarist also enjoyed a long and successful solo career, starting with his 1979 debut album - 'And About Time Too!' - and ending with 'Trios', which he released in 2022.

Marsden was also well-known for having an extensive private guitar collection, which included more than 200 pieces.

