Iconic ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dead aged 99 from ‘natural causes’

BANG Showbiz.

Popular game show host Bob Barker has died at age 99.

He passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday morning from natural causes, according to TMZ.

The Price Is Right host – who fronted the show for 35 years – had a 50-year career in television.



His representative confirmed in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”



Bob suffered an injury in 2019 after taking a fall in his Hollywood Hills home, where he was treated by paramedics and not taken into hospital.



The previous year, Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles twice within one month because of severe back pain.



The former host also went to the hospital in 2017 after hitting his head in a fall at his home.



Born Robert William Barker on Dec. 12 1923 in Darrington, Washington, to parents Byron Barker and Matilda Tarleton Barker, he grew up in Mission, South Dakota, on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.



During his time in college, he left to become a Naval Aviation Cadet in World War Two, and in 1945 married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jo Gideon.



When the war ended, Barker returned to school and ended up beginning his long showbiz career by working at a local radio station.

In 1956, Barker became the host of the popular game show ‘Truth or Consequences’, which ran until 1975.



He went on to host shows including ‘End of the Rainbow’, ‘The Family Game’, ‘Simon Says’ and ‘That’s My Line’.



In 1972, he became the host of ‘The Price is Right’, which he hosted until his retirement in 2007.



Earning 19 Daytime Emmys for his work on the series, Barker was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.



In 2004, Barker was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.



He has also been honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and a stage named after him on the CBS Television City studio complex.



Barker's wife Dorothy was killed by lung cancer in 1981, and Bob and she never had children during their 36-year marriage.

- With files from BANG Showbiz