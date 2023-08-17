Nick Jonas falls into hole on stage at Jonas Brothers' Boston gig

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nick Jonas stumbled and fell backward into a hole onstage at the Jonas Brothers' Boston gig on Tuesday night.



The 'Jealous' singer was mid-song at the TD Garden arena when he slipped and allegedly mouthed “Ouch!” before getting back up on his feet and continuing the performance with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.



It was the third show of the trio's 'The Album' tour.



The run kicked off at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York City at the weekend, and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed over the show and how "lucky" she is to be married to the singer.



The 'Citadel' actress - who has 18-month-old daughter Malti Marie with the 30-year-old pop star - was in the audience for the opening night on Saturday and hailed the concert as "awe-inspiring."



She wrote on Instagram: "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you.



"Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"



She also shared a photo of the 'Sucker' hitmaker backstage on her Instagram Story.



She captioned the image: "My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas."



Before the show, the 41-year-old star had taken her daughter to watch her dad and uncles at soundcheck.



Nick shared pictures of him and Priyanka walking arm-in-arm at the venue, and of the toddler sitting with him by a drum kit, clutching a pair of drumsticks and wearing noise-cancelling pink headphones.



He captioned his Instagram post: "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers."