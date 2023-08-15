Steve Martin plans to step away from film and TV acting

Photo: BANG Showbiz

Steve Martin won't "seek" out another acting job.



The 77-year-old comedian has enjoyed huge success during his career, and Steve doesn't plan to take on another film or TV role.



Steve - who stars alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."



Steve feels he works best with a partner, and he's always relished the experience of working with Martin, 73.



He shared: "The first time I hosted the Oscars [in 2001], I remembered standing there alone, behind the curtain, waiting for it to go up. I couldn’t believe it. I was so tense.



"But when I did it with Alec Baldwin [in 2010], I wasn’t tense at all. Thinking about it later, it was having a partner that made me comfortable. That’s what made it fun."



Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena hailed her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars.



The brunette beauty initially felt anxious about working with the veteran actors - but she ultimately relished the experience.



Selena told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills.



"I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply.



"I guess comedy comes quite naturally for me, but it’s also helping me become more confident in approaching other roles that might be very different."