Tory Lanez feeling 'pretty low' about 10-year jail term

Tory Lanez is feeling "pretty low" after being jailed for 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
The 31-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - was convicted in December of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the 2020 incident, and he was shocked to receive such a lengthy sentence earlier this week.
Tory's attorney, Jose Baez, told TMZ his client is having a "hard time" processing his punishment but has turned to God for strength and plans to deal with his time behind bars as best as he can.
The 'Color Violet' hitmaker is also taking comfort from the support of his friends and family, as well as the vocal outrage being expressed by fans around the world over his long sentence.
Jose admitted his client hoped the judge would show mercy, particularly because of the vast number of people who pledged their support to him in the courtroom, and explained they did so because he is "genuinely loved in the community" and has done a lot to give back over the years.
In the meantime, the lawyer is working on an appeal and admitted that is a priority ahead of Tory potentially facing deportation.
He declined to comment on how Tory would be navigating parenting his six-year-old son, who he has with Raina Chassagne.
While Megan didn't appear in court this week for the sentencing hearing, District Attorney Kathy Ta read a victim impact statement on her behalf.
“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.
“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend.
"In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.
"He must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”
Tory Lanez feeling 'pretty low' about 10-year jail term
Lanez 'low' after verdict
Tory Lanez is feeling "pretty low" after being jailed for 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
More Entertainment News
- Sinead's final songEntertainment - 7:09 am
- Lanez 'low' after verdictEntertainment - 7:04 am
- 'Come Together' with Noel?Entertainment - 6:57 am
- What's after Stranger ThingsEntertainment - 6:53 am
- 20 killed in Syria ambushSyria - 6:48 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]