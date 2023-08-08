Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dead at 57

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57.



Randall's family have confirmed that he passed away over the weekend, after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



In a statement given to PEOPLE, the family said: "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."



ALS is a type of motor neuron disease, and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.



Randall's family added: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.



"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."



Randall and Sandra, 59, first met back in 2015, when he photographed her son Louis' birthday.



The Hollywood star - who has Louis, 13, and Laila, ten - actually opened up about their romance in 2012, when she appeared on an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.



The actress said at the time: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."



Despite this, Sandra also insisted that she wasn't in any rush to tie the knot.



She said: "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."