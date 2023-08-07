Dua Lipa's new era to be inspired by '1970s-era psychedelia'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dua Lipa is set to ditch her disco pop era in favour of music informed by "1970s-era psychedelia."



A New York Times profile on the Grammy-winning pop star, 27, has claimed the 'Physical' hitmaker is reinventing her sound for her follow-up to 2020's dance record 'Future Nostalgia', and is getting help from psychedelic act Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.



Asked if the rumour is true, she coyly replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about."



The profile noted: "She doesn’t want to “alienate” them [her fans], although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like 'Physical' and 'Hallucinate' than by 1970s-era psychedelia."



Last month, Mark Ronson revealed that he has already heard "some" of Dua's new album.



The studio wizard - who brought Dua on board for the hit 'Dance The Night' for the 'Barbie' soundtrack - has hinted at what fans can expect from her third studio effort.



He told Vulture: "I've heard some of it and it's incredible."



Referencing the music video for 'Dance The Night', he suggested that one key moment could be a big hint of what's to come.



He added: "I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?



"This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”



Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming record.



Dua backtracked after telling Sir Elton John the collection was "50 per cent done" in March last year.



However, in December she admitted the record had "taken a complete turn."



She told Variety: "When I was speaking to Elton, I really felt like I was halfway done.



"But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive.



"So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”



She admitted the record is "different sonically" from what's come before and teased that the title would make "everything" clearer to her fans.



She added: "The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.



"If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”