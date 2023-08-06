Madonna promises tour news is coming soon after recovering from serious bacterial infection

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madonna is ready to reschedule her world tour following her recent hospitalisation.



The singer's 'Celebration' concerts were postponed in June after she was taken ill with a "serious bacterial infection" but she's revealed she's ready to get back to work and promised fans there will be information coming soon as to when the dates will now take place.



She tweeted: “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks! I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!



“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! [party, rainbow and heart emojis] (sic)"



The 64-year-old star's update came a few weeks after it was reported Madonna had reportedly battled with her management team about her plans to rush back to work.



A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Madonna told everyone she wants to do the whole thing (soon) – but her management team and her insurance company kicked back.



“There was a bit of a battle raging.



“While she has some rehearsing still to do, she has been working at it for months and knows exactly what needs to be done.



She is just eager to get out there – as eager as her fans are to see her.”



Madonna’s upcoming greatest hits tour – for which she was said to be rehearsing 12 hours a day before she collapsed last month – had been set to start on 15 July at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.



The 'Material Girl' singer's manager, Guy Oseary, had announced the 'Celebration' tour would be "paused" when he revealed Madonna was in hospital.



He said on 28 June: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.



“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.



“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.



“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”