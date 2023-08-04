217120
Entertainment  

Celine Dion's sister shares sad update on star's health battle

Celine's health faltering

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 440164

Celine Dion has been "unable to find any medicine" to successfully treat her stiff person syndrome.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer revealed last December she had been diagnosed with the condition - a rare neurological disease which can cause rigid muscles, spasms and frequent falls - and her sister Claudette has given a new update on her health and explained their other sibling, Linda, has moved into the 55-year-old megastar's house to help care for her.

According to Shemazing.net, Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible...

"We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Claudette believes the most important thing Celine can do is to rest and she had no choice but to cancel her world tour earlier this year.

She said: "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker's family "trust" her to find a rehabilitation plan that works for her.

She added: "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life."

In May, Celine confirms she was cancelling all her remaining scheduled life performances.

A statement on her website read: "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery.

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.

"Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

She also addressed the cancellations on Twitter and insisted she wouldn't give up on her touring ambitions.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Playing in the fountain

Playing in the fountain

Must Watch | August 04, 2023

Friday Morning Awesomeness- August 4, 2023

Daily Dose | August 04, 2023

Tori Spelling ‘living with her kids in RV!’

Showbiz | August 04, 2023

So wholesome

Galleries | August 03, 2023

Ollie's favourite treat

Must Watch | August 03, 2023


217144
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209265


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218737