217392
Entertainment  

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to Canada with 6 nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Swift coming to Canada

The Canadian Press - | Story: 439982

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will make its way to Canada next year.

The singer-songwriter will perform six shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024.

Rogers Communications is the presenting sponsor of those concerts and tickets will go on sale Aug. 9, with verified fan registration open now through Saturday.

Rogers says Swift is set to perform Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024, making her the first artist to do six nights at the stadium as part of a single tour.

The announcement comes after Swift left Canada out of nearly 40 new tour dates released in June, disappointing her Canadian fans.

Swift’s perceived snub even reached the House of Commons, with a Conservative MP saying he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties," and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a plea on social media for the singer to come to Canada.

The Rogers Centre shows will be the first time Swift performs in this country since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

The hitmaker is set to wrap the U.S. leg of her tour next week with six shows in Los Angeles, after which she heads abroad.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Incredible trick shots

Incredible trick shots

Must Watch | August 03, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | August 03, 2023

Beyonce pays tribute to stabbed fan

Music | August 03, 2023

Funny Photoshop

Galleries | August 02, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s final home sold

Showbiz | August 02, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


219738
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada