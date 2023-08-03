Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth settle divorce

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce has been finalised.



The 'Legally Blonde' star filed for divorce four months ago, and on Wednesday, the pair agreed to a marital dissolution, in court documents obtained by TMZ.



Both agreed to a custody deal for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee, though no further information is known.



The 'Morning Show' star, 47, and the talent agent, 53, allegedly signed a prenup before walking down the aisle in 2011.



Last month, Reese admitted she is going through a "vulnerable time" following the end of her marriage.



The 'Bit Little Lies' actress and her Jim announced via Instagram in March they had "made the difficult decision to divorce" and the 47-year-old star is pleased she has social media to connect with her fans now about how she is feeling, because she felt she had so much less control when she split from first husband Ryan Phillippe in 2008.



Reese - who has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her 'Cruel Intentions' co-star - told the latest issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.



"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that.



"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.



"It’s a vulnerable time for me. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."