215089
Entertainment  

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth settle divorce

Witherspoon settles divorce

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 439973

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce has been finalised.

The 'Legally Blonde' star filed for divorce four months ago, and on Wednesday, the pair agreed to a marital dissolution, in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Both agreed to a custody deal for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee, though no further information is known.

The 'Morning Show' star, 47, and the talent agent, 53, allegedly signed a prenup before walking down the aisle in 2011.

Last month, Reese admitted she is going through a "vulnerable time" following the end of her marriage.

The 'Bit Little Lies' actress and her Jim announced via Instagram in March they had "made the difficult decision to divorce" and the 47-year-old star is pleased she has social media to connect with her fans now about how she is feeling, because she felt she had so much less control when she split from first husband Ryan Phillippe in 2008.

Reese - who has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her 'Cruel Intentions' co-star - told the latest issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that.

"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.

"It’s a vulnerable time for me. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Incredible trick shots

Incredible trick shots

Must Watch | August 03, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | August 03, 2023

Beyonce pays tribute to stabbed fan

Music | August 03, 2023

Funny Photoshop

Galleries | August 02, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s final home sold

Showbiz | August 02, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
219191


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


214978
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



216388