Lizzo’s ex-employees back lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers

Lizzo has been hit with more claims about her alleged mistreatment of former employees.



The ‘Good as Hell’ singer, 35, has been accused in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Tuesday by three of her dancers of subjecting them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour – including forcing them to eating bananas sticking out of sex workers’ vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam.



More of the singer’s ex-employees are now speaking out in support of the lawsuit filed against the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer for allegedly subjecting them to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.



Hours after three of Lizzo’s former dancers came forward with the allegations, her former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed they experienced similar mistreatment.



Courtney said on her Instagram on Tuesday: “For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there.



“Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”



Quinn shared a screenshot online of Courtney’s statement to her own social media page, saying she was “echoing” everything that was already said.



She added: “I haven’t been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason.



“I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience.”



“I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings.”



Courtney replied by calling her “my sister” and said: “Forever only a few know what we’ve been through … love u Quinn.”



The two women’s comments came shortly after plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Grammy-winning winner – as well as the ‘Big Grrrl Big Touring’ and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment in their lawsuit.



The trio claim while on a concert trip with the Grammy Award-winning artist to Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city’s Red Light District.



They said in their filing: “Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”



The dancers added Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” Arianna into touching one of the nude performer’s breasts.



Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs’ attorney, said in a statement: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”



Page Six has said representatives for Lizzo didn’t immediately return requests for comment.