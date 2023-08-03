Taylor Swift hands out $55 million in bonuses to tour crew

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift gave out bonuses worth $55 million to her tour crew.



The 33-year-old singer/songwriter is due to finish up the US leg of her 'Eras' tour in Los Angeles this month before moving on the Mexico and she rewarded her hardworking tour crew, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians and catering staff, with cash bonuses, according to PEOPLE.



It was recently revealed by TMZ that Taylor had gifted her tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus each.



She handed out the six-figure bonuses to the truckers who have been carting her equipment all over the USA for her 'Eras' tour.



Taylor is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, meaning she shelled out $5 million in bonuses to them alone.



Taylor's nationwide tour has already taken in $1 billion in sales.



She kicked off the 'Eras' tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March and will finish with six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.



Taylor will continue on to Mexico at the end of August and in 2024 will take the tour to Europe, Asia and Australia.



Meanwhile, Taylor recently laughed at the idea of burying the hatchet with Kanye West as she performed the 2017 track 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things', inspired by their feud, at her Seattle tour stop.



Taylor started laughing as she sang the lyrics "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," before telling her fans "I can't even say it with a straight face."



The feud between Taylor and Kanye, 46, kicked off in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City when Taylor won Best Female Video for 'You Belong With Me'.



Kanye jumped on stage and took the microphone from her, before saying: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time."



When Beyonce later scooped Video of the Year for 'Single Ladies' at the ceremony, she invited Taylor back on stage to finish her speech.



Although Taylor and Kanye appeared to bury the hatchet, things came to a head in 2016 after the release of West's song 'Famous'.



He claimed that Swift had given him her blessing to refer to her as a 'B****' in the lyrics of the song, but she insisted she never agreed.