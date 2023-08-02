Beyonce pays tribute to fan killed in stabbing

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Beyonce has paid tribute to a fan who was stabbed and killed over the weekend.



O'Shae Sibley was vogueing to one of the 'Formation' singer's songs while at a gas station in Brooklyn with friends when he was attacked by a group of men who shouted gay slurs before things turned more hostile, video footage shot by the dancer's pal Otis Pena as part of a Facebook Live post showed, and now the 41-year-old megastar has publicly mourned the passing of the 28 year old.



Beyonce wrote on her official website: "REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY."



After being stabbed, O'Shae was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn for stab wounds to his torso but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



A New York City Police Department spokesperson said the stabbing is being investigated as a possible hate crime.



They said: "The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident."



New York State Senator Brad Holyman-Signal, who is gay, said he is "heartbroken" over the attack.



He posted on Twitter: “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O'Shae Sibley's death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes' best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fuelled attacks are."



Gay rights organisation GLAAD branded the dancer's passing part of a "disturbing rise in violence and harassment" and warned "this cannot continue."



They added in a statement: “No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves.



"Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of colour.”



O'Shae's dance school have paid tribute to him.



The Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation's Ailey Extension said in a statement: “The Ailey organisation mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night.



“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates."