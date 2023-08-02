214981
Entertainment  

Taylor Swift gifts $100,000 bonuses to tour truck drivers

Swift gives $100K bonuses

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 439767

Taylor Swift has gifted her tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus each.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter reportedly handed out the six-figure bonuses to the truckers who have been carting her equipment all over the USA for her 'Eras' tour.

Taylor is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, meaning she shelled out $5 million in bonuses.

A source told TMZ that the money was an "end of the tour" bonus as Taylor comes to the end of the US leg of her tour, before moving on to Mexico.

Taylor's nationwide tour has already taken in $1 billion in sales.

And, the star also gifted a "very generous amount" to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and other staff.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Taylor's concerts in the US city of Seattle generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, said the activity beats the previous record in Seattle, which was generated by Seattle Seahawks' fans during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dr Caplan-Auerbach told CNN: "The shaking was twice as strong and absolutely doubled it.

"I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
This artist's 'pie'-traits are baked to perfection

This artist's 'pie'-traits are baked to perfection

Must Watch | August 02, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | August 02, 2023

Amanda Bynes 'returns to mental health facility'

Showbiz | August 02, 2023

Funny resumes

Galleries | August 01, 2023

McConaughey still unsure about politics

Showbiz | August 01, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


219346
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218701



219349