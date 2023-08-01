Hollywood studios already in stampede to make Barbie-style toy movies

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Hollywood studios are reportedly already in the midst of a “stampede” to make ‘Barbie’-style toy movies.



New films based on the hit American Girl and miniature Polly Pocket dolls –both made by Barbie manufacturer Mattel – are said to have been given the green light.



The Mail on Sunday also reported ‘Emily in Paris’ actress Lily Collins, 34, is set to star in the first Polly Pocket movie.



It said the film is being written and directed by ‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham, 37, and a source told the publication it will “be about a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.”



The plans come after ‘Barbie’ has taken nearly $545million and counting at the global box office.



A source said: “‘Barbie’ has set a fire under Hollywood. There is a stampede to cash in on other dolls.”



The insider added negotiations for the films are going on despite the actors’ and writers’ strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill.



They said: “The deals are being done. As soon as the writers can write and the actors can act it will be full steam ahead. Mattel hopes to create a whole Mattel Universe, just like Marvel has.”



The Mail said Lena Dunham has already finished written the script for Polly Pocket, which will apparently eventually go into production once the SAG-AFTRA union’s strike has been resolved.



Mattel is also said to be “desperate” for a sequel to ‘Barbie’, which starred Margot Robbie, 33, and Ryan Gosling, 42, as Barbie and Ken, but insiders say writer and director Greta Gerwig is not ready to commit to this.



A source said: “Greta can't even start to think about a sequel after all the work and promotion she’s had to do for this first movie.



“Margot and Ryan are also on the fence. The first movie has been such a phenomenon that it’s going to be hard to top it.”