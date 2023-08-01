217392
Friends co-stars honour Lisa Kudrow on 60th birthday

Lisa Kudrow has been called the "smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person" by her former 'Friends' co-stars as she turned 60.

The actress marked her milestone birthday on Sunday and she was flooded with sweet messages from famous pals including Jennifer Aniston - her co-star on the hit US sitcom - who hailed Lisa as a talented actress and a dear friend.

In a post on Instagram, Jennifer wrote: "Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you …I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!"

Lisa replied writing: "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

Another of Lisa's former 'Friends' co-stars - Courteney Cox - added in her own Instagram post: "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love."

Lisa replied to her pal's message, writing: "Oh Cahoot. I love you so much and guess what? I always feel seen by YOU.”

Lisa said thank you for all her birthday messages by posting a picture of herself with a cake topped with candles showing her age. In the Instagram post, she wrote: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you."

Lisa's big day comes just weeks after Courteney turned 59 in June.

