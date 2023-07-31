210733
Paul Reubens, known for Pee-wee Herman character, dead at 70

Pee-wee passes at 70

The actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens, died Sunday night at the age of 70 following a private bout of cancer.

A post on Reubens' Instagram page says, “please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years."

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

A statement from his estate confirmed the passing.


“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate in the caption.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens began his career in the 1970s but took off in the 80s when “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” was launched. In 1985 he teamed with Tim Burton on the character's feature film debut "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure."

Reubens' career was derailed in 1991 when he was arrested for exposing himself during a screening of a porn movie at a Florida theatre. He pleaded no contest and was fined and sentenced to community service.

