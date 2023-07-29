219032
Brad Pitt halts production on Formula One movie

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 439187

Brad Pitt has halted filming on his Formula One movie, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 59-year-old actor and producer had been working on 'Apex' with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton and Javier Bardem for Apple TV but after talks with his cast and crew, Brad decided to call a halt to filming in order to show solidarity with the striking actors.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brad is arguably one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and this move seals that reputation.

“He has been filming 'Apex', his new Formula One film, for the past few weeks but he was privy to a number of conversations with cast and crew about their feelings over the SAG strike.

"Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months.

"The cast and crew of 'Apex' have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking.

"Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now.

“Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it’s likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes.

“Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support.”

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski - the filmmaker behind Tom Cruise's blockbuster ' Top Gun: Maverick' - and features a fictional F1 team called APXGP.

Brad previously explained the plot to Sky Sports News, saying: "I will be a guy who races in the '90s ... [He has a] horrible crash, kinda disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. And then his friend - played by Javier Bardem - is a team owner. They're a last placed team. They’re 21 or 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point. And they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary. And hijinks ensue."

