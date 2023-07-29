219241
Kevin Costner's wife moves out

Christine Baumgartner is moving out of the house she shared with Kevin Costner.

A number of moving trucks were spotted outside of 'Yellowstone' actor Kevin's ocean-front estate in Carpinteria, California last week as his estranged wife Christine, 49, removed her belongings, according to TMZ.

Christine has been ordered to vacate their California mansion by the end of the month after a judge reinforced the premarital agreement they both signed in 2004.

Christine - who has children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Kevin, 68 - filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The split has been messy, with Kevin previously accusing Christine of taking his property “without knowledge or consent”.

Documents obtained by Page Six show the actor claimed his ex bought personal items and took out cash with credit cards from the staff that runs the family house, and that he believed she devised this plan before she filed for divorce in May.

He said in the papers Christine had allegedly “shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take (Kevin’s) property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

The documents, filed on 13 July also alleged Christine paid a Los Angeles lawyer $25,000 from her husband’s property funds without his knowledge.

They added she paid her divorce lawyer Susan Wiesner on the “credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by (the actor.)”

