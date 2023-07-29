Jamie Lee Curtis on addiction: 'If fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I'd be dead'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Lee Curtis says she would be dead if fentanyl was widely available during her days of addiction.



The 64-year-old actress was previously addicted to opioids and is grateful that her addiction didn't ruin her life before she could get sober.



Speaking on 'Morning Joe', she said: "I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret. There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts.



"I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path.



"I was an opiate addict, and I liked a good opiate buzz. And if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I'd be dead."



Curtis was an addict until 1999 and previously revealed the extremes she went to to get drugs.



She told PEOPLE: "I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic. I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.



"My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else. I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself. And I move on because you know what? The world is filled with things we need to do.



“I’m breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family.



"Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment. Bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.”