Goin' home early: Sir Mick Jagger only stayed at birthday party an hour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sir Mick Jagger stayed at his birthday party for just an hour.



The Rolling Stones rocker marked turning 80 this week with a star-studded bash at the Embargo Republica Club in Chelsea, west London, on Wednesday (26.07.23) but he reportedly didn't stay too long, leaving revellers including bandmate Ronnie Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, his daughters Jade and Georgia Jagger, and partner Melanie Hamrick, to dance the night away without him.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Mick’s big party was going off from 11pm and it was the place to be.



“It was a very starry affair with everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Lenny Kravitz, turning up to enjoy some drinks.



“Mick arrived about 45 minutes after the bash began and stayed for just over an hour before heading home.



“He was in great spirits and had been celebrating all day with his family so when it started to get close to 1am he was ready to hit the hay.”



Despite Mick's early exit, he was determined to make sure his guests had a wonderful time even without him there.



The insider added: “Mick wanted everyone to let their hair down so he put on a free bar, dished out some finger food and had the music blasting. There were dancers dressed in carnival-style outfits too, to get people into the party spirit.



“It was a night no one will forget in a hurry.”



The 'Paint It Black' hitmaker was up and about early on Thursday (27.07.23), making use of one of his birthday presents - a box at The Oval cricket ground, where he headed to watch the latest Ashes test.



A source said: “Mick is a huge cricket fan and has always wanted a box at The Oval.



“His family have been trying to get him one for years but demand is huge and the waiting list is massive.



“They finally managed to secure one and Mick was bowled over when he was told about it on his birthday.



“Previously Mick has borrowed boxes from pals including Sir Tim Rice but now he finally has one of his own.



“Having a box at The Oval is incredibly expensive and extremely coveted so he feels very lucky that his family worked so hard to make it happen for him.”