Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter, dead at 56

Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

Legendary Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

CTV News is reporting O'Connor's family released a statement, “it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O'Connor publicly battled mental illness and she was predeceased by her 17-year-old son Shane who committed suicide in January 2022.

The Dublin-based singer shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," with the single named “#1 World Single” at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 1992, O'Connor made headlines around the globe after she shredded a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing on Saturday Night Live.

In 2018, O'Connor changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam.

She is survived by her three children.

