Whoopi Goldberg hits back at Barbie critics

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Whoopi Goldberg has slammed critics of the 'Barbie' movie.



The 67-year-old actress has hit out at the likes of Ben Shapiro, a conservative political commentator, and politician Ted Cruz, reminding them that it's just "a movie about a doll".



During the latest episode of 'The View', Whoopi said: "It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll!



"I thought y’all would be happy. [Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t ... it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colourful and it’s Barbie."



Whoopi also admitted to being surprised by the fierce reaction to the movie.



She said: "It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days."



Whoopi made the comments after Shapiro recorded a 43-minute video review of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.



Prior to that, he described the film as a "flaming garbage heap".



He wrote on Twitter: "My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen. My full review of this flaming garbage heap of a film will be out on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am ET. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Margot Robbie recently revealed that she wants people "form an opinion" of 'Barbie' - even if they don't like the movie.



The 33-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the film - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I am just so excited.



"We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion.



"But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."