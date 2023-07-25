218334
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'have an attraction'

Tom Brady has new spark

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have a "spark".

The 45-year-old former sports star and Irina, 37, were spotted together over the weekend, sparking speculation that they're dating, and an insider has now revealed that they "have been in touch for a few weeks".

Tom - who was married to Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - recently invited Irina to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" and they appeared to be having a great time together over the weekend.

A source told PEOPLE: "There is an attraction."

Another insider has revealed that Tom and Irina - who has Lea, six, with actor Bradley Cooper - first started talking at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.

Meanwhile, Gisele is said to be "totally unbothered" about Tom's rumoured romance with Irina.

The blonde beauty announced her split from Tom last year, and she's not concerned about his rumoured relationship with Irina.

A source told Us Weekly: "[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another."

In 2022, Tom and Gisele took to social media to announce their break-up.

The former NFL star wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

