Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have a "spark".
The 45-year-old former sports star and Irina, 37, were spotted together over the weekend, sparking speculation that they're dating, and an insider has now revealed that they "have been in touch for a few weeks".
Tom - who was married to Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - recently invited Irina to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" and they appeared to be having a great time together over the weekend.
A source told PEOPLE: "There is an attraction."
Another insider has revealed that Tom and Irina - who has Lea, six, with actor Bradley Cooper - first started talking at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.
Meanwhile, Gisele is said to be "totally unbothered" about Tom's rumoured romance with Irina.
The blonde beauty announced her split from Tom last year, and she's not concerned about his rumoured relationship with Irina.
A source told Us Weekly: "[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another."
In 2022, Tom and Gisele took to social media to announce their break-up.
The former NFL star wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'have an attraction'
Tom Brady has new spark
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have a "spark".
More Entertainment News
- Poll: streaming servicesPoll - 7:15 pm
- Goldberg slams criticsEntertainment - 7:09 pm
- 'Judge me if you want'Entertainment - 7:09 pm
- 6 guilty of terrorist attacksBrussels - 7:06 pm
- Judge blocks asylum limitsUnited States - 7:05 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]