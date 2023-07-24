210733
214004
Entertainment  

'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend

Biggest-ever movie weekend

The Canadian Press - | Story: 438369

Cineplex says the opening weekend for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time. 

The movie theatre chain says the two highly anticipated movies brought in more than $19 million in box office revenue over the weekend. 

It says this past weekend was the company's second-highest-grossing box office of all time.

Cineplex says 1.4 million guests flocked to see the new releases.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" became an inadvertent double feature for many moviegoers in a phenomenon that's been dubbed "Barbenheimer."

Cineplex says more than 80,000 guests bought tickets to see both movies on opening weekend.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Strange inventions

Strange inventions

Galleries | July 24, 2023

Cher launches her own gelato brand!

Showbiz | July 24, 2023

Little girl has hilarious response on who's the boss at home

Must Watch | July 24, 2023

Barista shows off perfect DJ skills

Must Watch | July 24, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | July 24, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215738



215743