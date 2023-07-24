Prince Harry and Meghan 'want to leave' Montecito

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly wanting to leave Montecito.



The 38-year-old royal tied the knot with Meghan, 41, in 2018 and the pair stepped down from royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in Montecito, California but are said to have found that the area is "too remote" and are eyeing a potential move to Malibu.



A source told UsWeekly: "They love their life there. But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city. She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito. Nothing has been decided yet but moving to Malibu is definitely on their radar."



A second source claimed to the outlet that the former 'Suits' actress and Harry - who have Archie, four, and two-year-old Lili - together - "fell in love with the area" after staying in a friend's rental home over the last two summer seasons and are said to be "casually house hunting" in the area.



The comments come just weeks after it was confirmed that the royal couple had officially vacated Frogmore Cottage, five years after the late Queen Elizabeth gifted them the five-bedroom residence in the UK before they agreed to refund the £2.4 million taxpayers had spent on refurbishing the abode.



Speaking at the yearly Sovereign Grant account briefing on Royal finances, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.



We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here.



“Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the Duke and Duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”



With regards to who will reside there next, the official said: “I have nothing to add.



“Any future occupancy will be determined and communicated in next year’s report.”