Taylor Swift laughs at idea of ending Kanye West feud

Taylor Swift has laughed at the idea of burying the hatchet with Kanye West.



During her 'Eras' tour performance in Seattle over the weekend, Taylor played her 2017 track 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things', which she wrote about her long running feud with Kanye.



Taylor started laughing as she sang the lyrics "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," before telling her fans "I can't even say it with a straight face."



The feud between Taylor, 33, and Kanye, 46, kicked off in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City when Taylor won Best Female Video for 'You Belong With Me'.



Kanye jumped on stage and took the microphone from her, before saying: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time."



When Beyonce later scooped Video of the Year for 'Single Ladies' at the ceremony, she invited Taylor back on stage to finish her speech.



Although Taylor and Kanye appeared to bury the hatchet, things came to a head in 2016 after the release of West's song 'Famous'.



He claimed that Swift had given him her blessing to refer to her as a 'B****' in the lyrics of the song, but she insisted she never agreed.



Speaking to Vogue previously about the drama, Taylor said: "A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience. When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being.



"You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, 'Kill yourself.'



"I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it's like to go through something so humiliating."