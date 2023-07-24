210733
Entertainment  

Cher launches her own gelato brand

Cher launches gelato brand

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 438366

Cher is launching her own gelato brand.

The 77-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she's created a special gelato with dessert experts, called Cherlato.

The singer - who is one of the best-selling music artists of all time - said on Instagram: "Yep, this is real ... I'm launching my gelato ... Watch out LA! All started 5 years ago and now it's finally happening. More to come ... (sic)"

Cher teased her new venture earlier this year, when she revealed via Twitter that she was poised to meet with a renowned ice cream maker.

She explained at the time: "Having meeting about my ice cream. It’s a collab with the greatest ice cream magician in the world."

Cher has enjoyed huge success during her career. But the chart-topping star previously insisted that it hasn't always been easy for her.

She told ELLE magazine: "I’ve had huge failures in my life. Huge dips and ‘Oh, you’re over. You’re over.’ This one guy once said, ‘You’re over,’ every year for I don’t know how many years. And I just said to him, ‘You know what? I will be here when you’re not doing what you do anymore.’ I had no idea if I was right or wrong. I was just tired of hearing him say it."

Cher grew up in modest surroundings, but she shot to stardom in the mid-1960s alongside her ex-husband Sonny Bono.

Cher previously recalled how 'I Got You Babe' - their 1965 hit single - transformed her life.

She shared: "It sounds so dumb, but everything happened so fast.

"I didn’t even know where I was. One day we were poor. Two days, three days later, we were famous."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Strange inventions

Strange inventions

Galleries | July 24, 2023

Cher launches her own gelato brand!

Showbiz | July 24, 2023

Little girl has hilarious response on who's the boss at home

Must Watch | July 24, 2023

Barista shows off perfect DJ skills

Must Watch | July 24, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | July 24, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


217271
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215739



217889
214973