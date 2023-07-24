Cher launches her own gelato brand!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cher is launching her own gelato brand.



The 77-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she's created a special gelato with dessert experts, called Cherlato.



The singer - who is one of the best-selling music artists of all time - said on Instagram: "Yep, this is real ... I'm launching my gelato ... Watch out LA! All started 5 years ago and now it's finally happening. More to come ... (sic)"



Cher teased her new venture earlier this year, when she revealed via Twitter that she was poised to meet with a renowned ice cream maker.



She explained at the time: "Having meeting about my ice cream. It’s a collab with the greatest ice cream magician in the world."



Cher has enjoyed huge success during her career. But the chart-topping star previously insisted that it hasn't always been easy for her.



She told ELLE magazine: "I’ve had huge failures in my life. Huge dips and ‘Oh, you’re over. You’re over.’ This one guy once said, ‘You’re over,’ every year for I don’t know how many years. And I just said to him, ‘You know what? I will be here when you’re not doing what you do anymore.’ I had no idea if I was right or wrong. I was just tired of hearing him say it."



Cher grew up in modest surroundings, but she shot to stardom in the mid-1960s alongside her ex-husband Sonny Bono.



Cher previously recalled how 'I Got You Babe' - their 1965 hit single - transformed her life.



She shared: "It sounds so dumb, but everything happened so fast.



"I didn’t even know where I was. One day we were poor. Two days, three days later, we were famous."