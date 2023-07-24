Kris Tyson has come out as transgender.
The 27-year-old YouTube star - who is best known for collaborating with MrBeast on the video-sharing website - was born as a boy and was initially known as Chris Tyson but has now announced that she is "fully confident" that she is a woman.
Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Kris said: "I am a woman! She/her. I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now. I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was. For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?’"
Kris went on to explain that the decision to re-identify has come about as a result of an extensive amount of therapy and would have "vivid dreams" about being a woman whilst "never really feeling" like a man.
Kris added: "After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy. For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of. There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world. I didn’t feel connected to it."
YouTube star comes out as trans
YouTube star out as trans
Kris Tyson has come out as transgender.
More Entertainment News
- Loan process to start soonKelowna - 6:46 pm
- Crews hold fire in CaribooQuesnel - 6:41 pm
- Winds fuelling new wildfireInvermere - 6:21 pm
- Puppies abandoned on roadKamloops - 6:16 pm
- Whale-watchers horrifiedQuadra Island - 6:12 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]