'It's really serious! Pop star Tori Kelly 'rushed to hospital with blood clots around vital organs'

Tori Kelly has reportedly been rushed to hospital with blood clots around her vital organs.



The 30-year-old singer is thought to have been dining out with friends on Sunday (23.07.23) evening in downtown L.A. when she passed out "for a while" and is now receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, according to TMZ.



Sources told the outlet that when the 'Sing 2' star arrived at the Cedars-Sinai hospital, doctors "discovered clots in her legs and her lungs" and medical staff are "still working to determine if any clots are around her heart."



Reports also claim that the Grammy Award-winning singer has been "in and out of consciousness" amid the ordeal.



Just hours before the hospital dash is thought to have taken place, the 'Missin U' hitmaker took to social media to wish her



She wrote: "Happy sunday!! jesus loves you so much (sic)"



Following the news that Tori - who rose to fame after posting covers on YouTube as a teenager before competing on the ninth season of 'American Idol' in 2010 before releasing albums under the management of Scooter Braun - fans flooded social media with messages of support for the 'Nobody Love' songstress.



One social media tweeted: "lord pls protect tori kelly. she and her entire family needs your healing (sic)" whilst another said: "Praying sm for Tori Kelly I’m so scared my heart hurts (sic)’"



The incident comes just days after Tori announced that her self-titled EP would be out towards the end of July and teased her four million followers that there was "more to come" after that.



She wrote: "my EP ‘tori’ comes out july 28 !! pre-save to make it yours now, this is the first taste of much more to come…(sic)"