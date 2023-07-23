Britney Spears 'plans to focus on her tell-all memoir'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears already has enough material "for several albums" - but she plans to focus on her book release.



The 41-year-old pop star is set to release her tell-all memoir, 'The Woman In Me', in October, and that'll be her focus over the coming months.



A source told DailyMail.com: "As far as a new album coming out, she has a ton of content never heard already - enough for several albums.



"She is going to focus on her book release before tackling that, though. This will be a mountain."



Despite this, Britney has released a new collaboration with will.i.am, called 'Mind Your Business'.



The track has already proven to be a hit with fans, but Britney intends to focus on her book release for the time being.



Meanwhile, will.i.am recently revealed that he's keen to reunite with Britney and work on new material with the pop singer.



The 48-year-old star - who rose to prominence as a member of the Black Eyed Peas - has worked with Britney many times over the years, and he would love to see her enjoy more chart success.



The rapper - who joined forces with Britney for the 2013 single 'Scream and Shout' - told Variety: "If Britney gets into the studio to make a record right now, it’s earth-shattering. You see it when she’s dancing on Instagram. You feel it. She wants to let go.



"She’s the inspo-est, the most electricity-bottled-up, and ready to burst. She’s love and passion, perspective and introspective. Whenever she wants me to be part of her next project I am there. It’s going to be the most human, something every single person can relate to."