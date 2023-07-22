217262
210037
Entertainment  

'He was one of the nicest human beings I've ever known': Billy Joel's tribute to Tony Bennett

Tribute to Tony Bennett

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 438089

Billy Joel has paid tribute to Tony Bennett as "one of the nicest human beings I've ever known" following his death at the age of 96.

The 74-year-old musician took to Instagram to praise Bennett's "outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music", over 20 years after the pair collaborated on the 2001 album 'Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues'.

Billy wrote on Instagram: "Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans.

"His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious.

"He was also one of the nicest human beings I've ever known."

A representative for Bennett confirmed his death in a statement on Friday (21.07.23), saying: "Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today. The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and 9 grandchildren."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
When your second child tries to pull one over on you

When your second child tries to pull one over on you

Must Watch | July 22, 2023

Door shatters when closed

Must Watch | July 22, 2023

Weekend Dose

Daily Dose | July 22, 2023

Shakira facing fresh tax fraud probe!

Showbiz | July 22, 2023

TGIF Gifs- July 21, 2023

Galleries | July 21, 2023


217861
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217261


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218204



214973