Jamie Foxx teases he's got 'big things coming'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx teased he's got "big things coming" as he got back to work following his recent health scare.



The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised with an undisclosed medical issue in April and went on to recover at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, Illinois but he's now said to be back on his feet again and he's been busy promoting his partnership with a Las Vegas casino.



In a post on Instagram, Jamie shared a picture of himself sitting on a BET MGM race car as he shared his connection with the brand and with ARIA Resort and Casino. He wrote: "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon."



It comes after Jamie's return home was announced by his daughter Corinne via social media. She previously wrote on Instagram: "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."



Corinne revealed the actor played a game of pickleball, and she also thanked fans for their heartfelt support. She added: "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In April, Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication. However, little else has was shared about his health troubles at the time.

In a statement written on behalf of the family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie suffered the issue while he was working on the Netflix movie 'Back in Action', which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.