Hero Jerry O'Connell cried after helping tackle Malibu fire

Jerry O'Connell "cried" after helping put out a fire over the weekend.

The 'Talk' presenter was in the car with wife Rebecca Romijn and their 14-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie when they saw a food truck ablaze in Malibu on Sunday and the 49-year-old actor didn't hesitate to pull over and help emergency responders that were at the scene.

The family saw sheriff's deputies pulling a man out of a vehicle and Jerry helped them remove nearby propane tanks before scaling a fence to grab a fire extinguisher.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' that firefighters "handed [him] a hoe" to try to stamp out the flames on the ground as it could easily have got out of control.

But Jerry played down his heroics as he told the outlet: "We live in fire country, it's warm this time of year, and you just do what you can to help neighbours out."

The 'Sliders' actor admitted he was so "scared" he broke down in tears afterwards.

He said: "I wasn't scared at all right?"

His wife replied: "No, he wasn't super scared. We had a massive fire out near our house [several] years ago... Jerry stayed with the fire fighters anyway [so] he was helpful."

But Jerry then admitted: "No, I was really scared. I actually, uh, I cried when I got back in the car."

The 'Billions' actor and his wife co-host reality TV series 'The Real Love Boat' and Rebecca, 50, recently joked working together on the dating show isn't always easy.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “Helping singles find their perfect matches was like a dream job.

"Having to spend every waking moment next to your spouse is not always the easiest. I keep saying it was like, 97 per cent amazing."

