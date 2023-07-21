217120
218652
Entertainment  

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dead at 96

Tony Bennett dead at 96

The Canadian Press - | Story: 437910

Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday.

He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York.

There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create "a hit catalog rather than hit records."

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys, all but two after he reached his 60s, and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Slow motion swipe

Slow motion swipe

Must Watch | July 21, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- July 21, 2023

Daily Dose | July 21, 2023

Drake buys a pickleball team

Showbiz | July 21, 2023

Oops, wrong word!

Galleries | July 20, 2023

Drawing each other gone wrong

Must Watch | July 20, 2023


217772
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215397
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217259