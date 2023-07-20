Bella Hadid has reportedly been on medical leave "for the past four months."
The 26-year-old model is being treated "daily" for her Lyme disease and she is not in rehab, despite rumours to the contrary.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease.
"Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."
Bella and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2012.
Common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash, and Bella has been candid about her health struggles over the years.
In 2022, Bella confessed to suffering bouts of anxiety and depression that were linked to her Lyme disease diagnosis.
Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the model added: "I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [cameras] being outside and all that.
"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"
Bella Hadid 'on medical leave' in battle with Lyme disease
Bella on medical leave
Bella Hadid has reportedly been on medical leave "for the past four months."
More Entertainment News
- Inventory slows home salesUnited States - 7:41 am
- 20 years sought for NavalnyRussia - 7:38 am
- 'Subsisting on fog and dew'Tofino - 7:31 am
- Fastest-growing tech marketBusiness - 7:22 am
- Invasion crypto robberiesRichmond/Delta - 7:20 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]