Entertainment  

I wasn't much of a Barbie girl, admits film's star Margot Robbie

Margot wasn't a Barbie girl

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 437748

Margot Robbie wasn't "much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

The 33-year-old actress plays the fictional character in the new 'Barbie' movie - but Margot admits she hasn't always been a huge fan of the fashion doll.

The blonde beauty - who grew up in Queensland, Australia - told PEOPLE: "I didn't personally have any [Barbie dolls] that I can recall.

"My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

Asked what kind of girl she was as a child, Margot replied: "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal."

Despite this, Margot is thrilled to have been so involved with the new movie.

She explained: "I'll never forget, after talking to [writer-director] Greta Gerwig for years I sat down and read the script. There was a joke on page one and I was like 'They're never going to let us make this movie.' But they did!"

Meanwhile, Greta recently revealed that she grew up with second-hand Barbies.

The 39-year-old filmmaker admitted that her mother wasn't a big fan of the dolls.

She told The AU Review: "I grew up with a mom who didn’t love Barbie, which only made me more interested in Barbie.

"I got a lot of hand-me-down Barbies, so I got a lot of Barbies who looked like Kate McKinnon’s version, (where) it was like they didn’t have hair and their clothes were on backwards. So that Barbie is very close to my heart.

"When we signed on to write it, I went to the Mattel headquarters and they opened up all the archives and took me through everything from you know, 1959 until now, and their designers and the people who work there were just really fun to talk to and really interesting."

